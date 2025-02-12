Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Cryptically Defends Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Over India's Got Latent Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has become a hot topic for discussion ever since he made a controversial remark on parents’ intimacy. Many celebrities, politicians and reformers brutally slammed the duo. However, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has come forward to support them and wonders why lawmakers are silent on more serious issues like rape and bribery.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's legal issues in India's Got Latent row

On Wednesday, Akansha took to her Instagram stories to share her views while sharing a post which stated that the Maharashtra Police has filed a case against Ranveer, Samay and the others who were a part of the controversial episode.

Along with the image, she captioned, "Guys I think I'm losing my mind.. so marital rape is ok? Any and all rape is ok?”

She continued, “Killing us with hazardous air quality is fine. People literally falling into potholes and dying is fine. Pay inequality/bribery/caste system/taxes that are killing the middle class is all MAST! But apne moral standing par koi kaise dhabba dal sakta hai?” Her comments quickly went viral, sparking further debate.

Akansha is not the first to weigh in on this controversy. Earlier, Uorfi Javed had come out in support of Samay Raina, and other panellists.

What did Uorfi Javed say about Samay Raina after his inappropriate behaviour at India’s Got Latent became controversial?

On January 11, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram account to pen a long note showing her support for Samay Raina and other panellists. For the unversed, Uorfi has herself been a member of the Latent panel and her episode too courted controversy. In her note, though she accepts that the comments made in the recent episode were distasteful, she also argued that strict punishment is not needed for the same.

