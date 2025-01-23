Alia, Kareena Are Role Models: At Republic Women's Summit, Nimrat Kaur Lauds Actresses For Breaking Norms Post Motherhood

Republic India Women's Summit: Sky Force actress Nimrat Kaur attended Republic TV's ' India Women Summit ' on Thursday where she talked about the contribution of women in Hindi cinema. During this, the Lunchbox fame actress spoke on many issues. Nimrat Kaur told in the summit that earlier in Bollywood, the career of the actress almost ended after marriage but now times have changed.

Nimrat Kaur talked about the career of a married actress exclusively at Republic TV's 'India Women Summit'

When asked about the changing norms in Bollywood, especially regarding actresses continuing their careers after marriage and having children, the actress cited examples of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt .

The Dasvi actress commented, "Yes, it's very healthy, and it's extremely important to set that example. Young girls need to look up to such female role models, like the wonderful women you named and say that they are not shy, they are not worried, and this is the example I want to follow."

Nimrat shared her own experience, saying, "This happened to me. When I was growing up, I had role models too. I would look up to actors and actresses, bookmarking quotes and underlining interviews that resonated with me. It didn’t matter if you were tall, short, or had a certain body type."

Nimrat Kaur likes the camera