Anuja At Oscars 2025: All You Need To Know About Hindi Short Film Eyeing Glory At 97th Academy Awards

Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed short film Anuja has been successful in making its place in the five best live-action short films nominated for the 97th Academy Awards. Alongside Anuja, other short films making it to the final nominations include A Lien, The Last Ranger, I'm Not a Robot, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent. The Oscars 2025 will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. This nomination is an achievement for the filmmakers and highlights the growing global recognition of Indian cinema. Here's all you need to know about.

Anuja is not an Indian film

Anuja is an American short film released in 2024 and it was made in Hindi language. It was written and directed by Adam J Graves. Indian Oscar-winning producers Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas produced the film, with Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling later joining as a producer.

What Anuja is about?

The short film Anuja tells the story of nine-year-old Anuja, portrayed by Sajda Pathan, who works with her sister Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) in a garment factory in Delhi, India. A pivotal decision forces the intelligent Anuja to carry the weight of her family's future.

Anuja’s full-cast

The film features Sajda Pathan as Anuja, Ananya Shanbhag as Palak, and Nagesh Bhonsle, delivering a heartfelt story through their powerful performances. Pathan has received acclaim for her portrayal of Anuja, showcasing depth and vulnerability as a young girl grappling with an impossible decision. Shanbhag complements Anuja's character as Palak, forming a touching sisterly bond that enriches the emotional depth of the narrative.

Meet Sajda Pathan who was rescued from a slum and shared the screen with Beyond the Clouds actress Mia Maelzer

Sajda Pathan, the star of the film, has a truly remarkable story. Anuja marks her second appearance on the big screen. Once living in the slums, Sajda was rescued from the streets by an NGO. She previously acted in The Braid (La Tresse), a French film directed by Laetitia Colombani, where she performed alongside Mia Maelzer.

As a child, Sajda worked as a labourer in Delhi. She was later rescued by the Salaam Baalak Trust and now lives at the organisation's SBT Day Care Centre. Established in 1988 using funds from Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay, the Salaam Baalak Trust has co-produced Anuja in partnership with Shine Global and Krushan Naik Films.

Where and when to watch Guneet Monga, Priyanka Chopra's Oscars 2025-nominated short film?