Apoorva Mukhija Receives Death And Rape Threats After Her Vagina 'Joke' On India's Got Latent Leads To Complaints

India's Got Latent Controversy: Crass remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his BeerBiceps channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons. At present, Guwahati Police and Maharashtra Cyber Department are investigating the matter and recording the statements of those involved. The case in Guwahati was registered on Monday. Besides Ranveer and show creator Samay, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and influencer Apoorva Mukhija.

Apoorva Mukhija wasone of the panelist in the controversial episode of India's Got Latent | Image: Instagram

Apoorva, who is popular on Instagram as Kaleshi Aurat and The Rebel Kid, has been receiving death and rape threats over her comment on women's private parts on the show.

Apoorva's Insta posts flooded with hate comments

Apoorva Mukhija, who is an actress and content creator, made a "joke" about a woman's vagina while getting involved in a heated exchange with a contestant on India's Got Latent. As the controversy turned legal, with multiple authorities, including NCW, taking cognizance of the matter, Apoorva even appeared before the Mumbai Police and recorded her statement. According to sources, she told cops that she was not paid money for her appearance on Samay Raina's show and that it was not scripted.

Apoorva's Instagram profile is flooded with hate comments, death and rape threats. It is to be noted that Apoorva was the only woman on the judging panel in the controversial IGL episode. Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been evading police summons and not appearing before the Mumbai Police despite repeated summons, also alleged receiving death threats. Ranveer also claimed that his mother's clinic was invaded by people pretending to be fans.

File photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Image: X

IGL removed from YouTube