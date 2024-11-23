AR Rahman Divorce: 24-Hour Ultimatum To Take Down 'Obscene Content' As Composer Issues Notice

AR Rahman Divorce: Music composer AR Rahman , who separated from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage, has sent a legal notice to "all slanderers" speculating about his personal life and divorce. On November 23, the Oscar-winning music composer took to social media to share a legal letter asking all YouTube channels and online publications to remove videos and content that "concoct imaginary stories about his personal life".

Legal notice issued by Rahman to those speculating over his divorce | Image: AR Rahman/X

According to the legal letter, a 24-hour window has been made available to those spreading rumours about his divorce and personal life. Surprisingly, a few hours after Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the Jai Ho singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch. As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband.

AR Rahman with his bassist Mohini Dey | Image: X

AR Rahman's son reacts to parents' divorce rumours involving bassist Mohini Dey

Amid the ongoing rumours, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen took to Instagram and strongly condemned the "baseless" reports. "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us.," wrote Ameen.

Rahman and Saira Banu separated after 29 years of marriage | Image: AR Rahman/Instagram