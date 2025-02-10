'Ashleelta Ke Bhi Kuch Neeyam...': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Comes Down Heavily On Ranveer Allahbadia, India's Got Latent Row

The latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has stoked a massive controversy. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps appeared on the show and his incestuous comment on parental intercourse has received major backlash on social media. Amid widespread controversy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the statement and assured that strict action will be taken against Ranveer Allahabadia.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemns Ranveer Allahabadia

Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come down heavy on Ranveer Allahabadia's comment on India's Got Latent. For the unversed, the YouTuber asked a contestant on the show an incestuous question relating to parental intercourse. His comments went viral online and questions are being raised on censorship and the breach in limits of freedom of speech.



Bahot bhaddde tareeke se kuch chezon kokaha gya hai. Jo bilkul galat hai. Freedom of speech sabhi ko hai, lekin humarri freedom wahi samapt ho jaati hai jahan hum kisi aur ke freedom par encorach karte hain. Aur iss prakar ka encroachment theek nai hai. Mujhe lagta hai Abhivyakti iski bhi koi maryaada hai. Humne asheelta ke bhi kuch neeyam tayaar kiye hain, agar unko koi paar karta hai toh bahot galat baat hai. Agar aisi koi baat hoti hai toh uspe kaarwaayi honi chahiye.



Speaking on the lines, the CM said, “Bahot bhaddde tareeke se kuch chezon kokaha gya hai. Jo bilkul galat hai. Freedom of speech sabhi ko hai, lekin humarri freedom wahi samapt ho jaati hai jahan hum kisi aur ke freedom par encorach karte hain. Aur iss prakar ka encroachment theek nai hai.” Adding to this he stressed that freedom of speech should not be misused and if such a thing happens then strict action should be taken. He added, “Humne asheelta ke bhi kuch neeyam tayaar kiye hain, agar unko koi paar karta hai toh bahot galat baat hai. Agar aisi koi baat hoti hai toh uspe kaarwaayi honi chahiye.”

Multiple complaints filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, India's Got Latent

Ever since the clips from the latest episode made their way online, social media users have been demanding to boycott the show and ban the YouTuber. Many even alleged that since the show is available on YouTube it is easily accessible to young children under the age of 18 despite the content not being relevant for them. Taking this into cognizance, the Hindu IT cell filed a complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for promoting ‘obscenity’.