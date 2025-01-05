Coldplay Issued Advisory Ahead Of Ahmedabad Concert After Diljit Dosanjh Claims 'Foreigners Get Away With Anything In India'

Coldplay India Concert: The British boy band is all set to return to India after their 2016 visit. The band is scheduled to perform live in concert on January 25 and 26th at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A new notice issued to the lead singer warns the band against using children in any form during the live performance. This comes after Diljit Dosanjh was issued the same notice during his Dil-luminati India tour.

Coldplay issued a notice by the District Child Protection Unit

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concert, instructing them not to use children in any form on stage during the concert scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad. The organisers have also been directed to ensure that no children are allowed to enter the concert venue without earplugs or hearing protection. The Unit has highlighted that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert could pose significant risks to children's health.

Coldplay issued a notice by the District Child Protection Unit after complaint by Pandit Rao Dharnevar | Image: ANI

As per ANI, failure to comply with these directives will result in strict action by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad. The notice was issued in response to a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh. The complainant stated that such loud noises and bright lights can harm the health of children. He also stressed that small practices such as these could help ensure the overall safety and wellbeing of children.

When Diljit Dosanjh was issued a similar notice during the Dilluminati tour

Singer Diljit Dosanjh was also issued an advisory by the Chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights ahead of his December 14 concert in the city as part of his Dil-Luminati India tour. The Chandigarh Commission for Protection said that children should not be exposed to sound levels above 120 decibels, as recommended by the World Health Organisation. Shipra Bansal, the Chairperson of the Commission, said it had come to their notice that children were called on stage during Dosanjh's previous concerts. "Sometimes some songs are played which are not good for children," she told ANI.

However, the Lover singer found a way to work around the notice. Performing in Mumbai in December, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the notice and asked his fans to not worry as even though he is not allowed to bring children on stage, he can greet them while going into the crowd. He shared, “I was given the advisory saying I cannot bring children on stage. No worries, I have found the solution to it. I have installed the ladder to get down from the stage, I’ll come to you guys”. Videos of the same were widely circulated on social media at the time.

Diljit Dosanjh calls out double standard after Telangana govt's notice

Along with bringing children on stage, Diljit Dosanjh was also advised to not sing songs ‘promoting’ alcohol before his Telangana show. The government had instructed the singer to not sing songs that included alcohol and drugs in their lyrics. This did not sit well with him and he called the double standards of the government.



During the show, the Lemonade singer said, "Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme tainu pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, Dosanjh ka rab hai, main nahi chhodunga (If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no worries. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, there is God. I won't let this go)." Seemingly taking cues from this, Coldplay has been instructed to follow similar practices.