Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: After Oscars Snub, Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light Eye History | Full Winners List

Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: The red carpet is rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in California as India eyes two wins at the prestigious awards ceremony. Payal Kapadia is in the running for the Best Director Motion Picture. At the same time, her indie film All We Imgine As Light is competing in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category. Check out the full winners list here.
Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Hollywood's awards season has kicked off in style with the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. The red carpet has been rolled out at the Beverly Hilton in California, with the nominees, cast, and crew of the best from the world of TV and motion pictures arriving, their eyes set on glory. Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser and the show’s producers rolled out the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Check out the full winners list updated live as stars shine bright at the prestigious awards ceremony.
Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Payal Kapadia is representing India at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes Awards. After her Cannes-winning movie All We Imagine As Light failed to become India's entry at the Oscars, the title is in the running in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category while Payal eyes history herself with a nomination in the Best Director Motion Picture category.
The presenters for this year's Golden Globes include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli`i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot and many more. The ceremony will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser. She is the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes ceremony in the history of the awards show.
05:41 IST, January 6th 2025
Host Nikki Glaser snapped
Nikki Glaser, the first woman to host the Golden Globes ceremony solo in the history of the awards show, was snapped having a moment at the red carpet.
05:39 IST, January 6th 2025
Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo at red carpet
Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for her role in Wicked in the Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, arrived at the Golden Globes ceremony in style.
05:34 IST, January 6th 2025
Mindy Kaling arrives at the red carpet
Mindy Kaling is here and ready to present a Golden Globe at the awards ceremony. Earlier, she announced the nominations with Morris Chestnut.
