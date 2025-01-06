Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: After Oscars Snub, Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light Eye History | Full Winners List

Golden Globes are being held at The Beverly Hilton in California | Image: Republic

Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Hollywood's awards season has kicked off in style with the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. The red carpet has been rolled out at the Beverly Hilton in California, with the nominees, cast, and crew of the best from the world of TV and motion pictures arriving, their eyes set on glory. Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser and the show’s producers rolled out the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Check out the full winners list updated live as stars shine bright at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Golden Globes 2025 LIVE Updates: Payal Kapadia is representing India at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes Awards. After her Cannes-winning movie All We Imagine As Light failed to become India's entry at the Oscars, the title is in the running in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category while Payal eyes history herself with a nomination in the Best Director Motion Picture category.

A still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: AP

The presenters for this year's Golden Globes include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli`i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot and many more. The ceremony will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser. She is the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes ceremony in the history of the awards show.