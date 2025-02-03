Grammys 2025: Chandrika Tandon, Indian-American Vocalist, Triumphs At Award Ceremony With Album Triveni

Chandrika Tandon, Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneurhas, won the 67th Grammy award for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The award ceremony is currently being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Chandrika Tandon beats Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar to win big at Grammys

Chandrika Tandon was nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category against Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar and Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

Accepting the award she said, "It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy. "We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us," she added.

Other winners at Grammys 2025