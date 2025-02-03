Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West, Wife Bianca Censori Escorted Out Of Award Ceremony Due To Latter's 'Naked' Look?

Grammys Awards 2025: The biggest music honour ceremony has begun. Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance on the red carpet, but their flashy moment was short-lived. According to reports, the couple arrived at the prestigious event uninvited, taking several photos before being swiftly escorted out by security.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori escorted out from Grammys 2025?

Entertainment Tonight reports the incident, stating in an Instagram post that Kanye, Bianca, and an entourage of about five people were asked to leave shortly after arriving.

Kanye, nominated for two awards at the event, wore a casual all-black outfit featuring a t-shirt, jeans, trainers, and his signature dark sunglasses. Earlier, reports suggest that he and his companion were officially removed from the annual music event because they were uninvited, where he was nominated for Best Rap Song.

However, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that West was an invited guest because of his nomination in the best rap song category for “Carnival.” The rapper and Censori walked and exited without being escorted out, the source said.

The rapper, known for Vultures, hoped to secure his 25th gold-plated gramophone for collaborating with Ty Dolla $ign on Carnival. However, if he wins, it appears West won’t be present to accept the award.

Bianca Censori arrives in sheer outfit at Grammys red carpet

At the live red carpet event, Kanye's wife, Bianca, made a bold fashion statement by wearing a sheer, skin-tight dress that left little to the imagination, drawing attention and sparking controversy over its suitability for such a high-profile occasion.

File photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori | Image: X