Honey Singh To Coldplay: Concerts To Look Forward In New Year 2025

The Punjabi music industry has reached not just national but even international levels with singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla making everyone dance to their tunes. The most recent example of this was seen during Diljit's concert which remained in the news for quite some time. Now there seems to be an exciting update for all the music lovers out there. Popular musicians like Honey Singh, Diljit and Karan Aujla will be seen performing live in 2025. Keeping you up-to-date, we bring to you a detailed list of all the exciting concerts this New Year.

Honey Singh

Honey Singh left everyone in shock with his massive comeback after staying away from the limelight for years. It seems like the star is stronger than ever and is all ready to take over the music world once again. His latest album titled 'Glory' received a lot of love from the fans and even dominated the music charts. Making the most of his recent success, Honey Singh has announced one of his biggest tours, the 'Millionaire India Tour'. The musician will be covering 10 cities across India as part of this tour. Taking place between February and March 2025, the tickets for the 'Millionaire India Tour' will be available on Zomato and Insider.in. Aside from this, Honey Singh also treated the fans with his documentary 'Famous' on Netflix. It offers a sneak peek into the unexplored aspects of his life.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has been riding high on the success of his recent concerts. While many got a chance to enjoy his music, there were a few who missed the opportunity. Now, those who wish to hear the singer live can book their tickets for Diljit Dil-Luminati Concert Tickets 2025. Scheduled to take place between October and November 2025, the passes for the tour are expected to be available in two phases on September 10 and 12 respectively. The prices of the tickets range from Rs 1,499 to Rs 12,999 as per the seats.

Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla is currently on his -- 'It Was All A Dream' tour. The fans love to move to his upbeat tunes while enjoying his charismatic stage presence. His tour covers multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Karan concluded 2024 with his performance in Ahmedabad on December 31. His last concert will be on January 5 in Hyderabad. The tickets are available on BookMyShow priced from Rs 5,999 onwards.

Sonu Nigam

One of the most celebrated singers in Bollywood, Sonu Nigam will be performing live in the national capital soon. Known for his melodious voice in the tracks 'Saathiya', 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Papa Meri Jaan', 'Yeh Dil Deewana', the vocalist is slated to spread his magic in Delhi on March 8, 2025. While the location of the concert is not known till now, the tickets can be booked through BookMyShow. The prices range from Rs 499 and Rs 7,999 depending on the seats.

AR Rahman

For all the AR Rahman fans out there, the music maestro will be seen performing live on January 17, 2025. The performance will be taking place in Mumbai's Jio World Garden, BKC. BookMyShow is selling tickets for the show between the price range of Rs 3,000 and Rs 60,000.

Apart from this, well-known Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran will also be visiting our country during his India Tour 2025. He will be performing in India in multiple cities between January 30 to February 15, 2025. However, the venues and the ticket prices for the tour have not been revealed till now.

Don't miss the opportunity and grab your tickets now.