India Eyes 2 Golden Globes At 2025 Awards Night, All We Imagine As Light And Payal Kapadia In Running - Know Details

Golden Globes 2025: We have entered the new year, with this awards season also kicked off and our first stop is the Golden Globe Awards. The 82nd edition will be held on Monday morning IST at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. This year, all eyes will be on Malayalam-language starrer All We Imagine As Light, helmed by Payal Kapadia. Because it has been nominated in two categories - Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. The movie has already left a grave mark in the international entertainment industry by winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. And the Golden Globes nomination has added another feather to the hat.

As a few hours are left for the award ceremony to go live, here's all you need to know about the director Payal Kapdia and the movie - All We Imagine As Light.

Who is Payal Kapdia, running for the Best Director award at the Golden Globes?

Payal Kapadia is the daughter of painter and video artist Nalini Malani and psychoanalyst Shailesh Kapadia. She made her directorial debut in 2014 with the short movie, Watermelon, Fish and Half Ghost. However, she rose to fame with her third directorial Afternoon Clouds as it was the only Indian film selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival. In 2021, she won the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary Film at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature, A Night of Knowing Nothing.

(A file photo of filmmaker Payal Kapadia who is running for Best Director at Golden Globes 2025 | Image: Instagram)

At the Golden Globe, the Payal is running against directors, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez; Edward Berger for Conclave; Sean Baker for Anora; Brady Corbet for The Brutalist; and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

What do we know about All We Imagine As Light?

The movie, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon, had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was the first film from India to compete in the main competition since Swaham in 1994 and win the Grand Prix. Later, the movie received a limited release in Kerala, India on September 21, before opening across the country on November 29.

The movie revolves around two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, living together in Mumbai. Prabha's routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend.

Is All We Imagine As Light on OTT?

The movie premiered on OTT earlier this week on Disney Plus Hotstar. Soon after social media was flooded with positive reviews.

At Golden Globes, the movie is running against Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.