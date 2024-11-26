International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy, The Night Manager Team, Vir Das Walk The Red Carpet

International Emmy Awards 2024: The award ceremony is held annually in the USA to honour the best of television programs aired outside America. Actor and comedian Vir Das is hosting the award show this year making him the first Indian emcee. To add to the country's honour, the drama series The Night Manager has been nominated in the Drama Series category.

Vir Das, Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager director walk the red carpet

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in New York to partake in the ceremony on behalf of the crew and cast members of The Night Manager. The actor brought out classic Hollywood glam in a black and white suit. He was accompanied by director Sandeep Modi at the red carpet.

Aditya Roy Kapur walks the Emmy red carpet with The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi | Image: X

Vir Das is the first Indian host at the International Emmy Awards | Image: X

Vir Das, who will hosted the ceremony, also arrived at the red carpet in a suit. The comedian opted to don a custom creation by a local Delhi-based designer.

The Night Manager director says ‘representing India is a huge honour for the show’

Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour, said director Sandeep Modi, whose series The Night Manager is vying for the drama series trophy at the awards gala. The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, is the only entry from India across 14 categories at the awards, organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Night Manger features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor | Image: IMDb