Published 08:57 IST, November 26th 2024

International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy, The Night Manager Team, Vir Das Walk The Red Carpet

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Night Manager team, which has been nominated in the Best Drama Category and Vir Das, who is hosting, walked the red carpet.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Vir Das at International Emmy Awards 2024 | Image: X

International Emmy Awards 2024: The award ceremony is held annually in the USA to honour the best of television programs aired outside America. Actor and comedian Vir Das is hosting the award show this year making him the first Indian emcee. To add to the country's honour, the drama series The Night Manager has been nominated in the Drama Series category.

Vir Das, Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager director walk the red carpet

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in New York to partake in the ceremony on behalf of the crew and cast members of The Night Manager. The actor brought out classic Hollywood glam in a black and white suit. He was accompanied by director Sandeep Modi at the red carpet.

Aditya Roy Kapur walks the Emmy red carpet with The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi | Image: X
Vir Das is the first Indian host at the International Emmy Awards | Image: X

Vir Das, who will hosted the ceremony, also arrived at the red carpet in a suit. The comedian opted to don a custom creation by a local Delhi-based designer.

The Night Manager director says ‘representing India is a huge honour for the show’ 

Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour, said director Sandeep Modi, whose series The Night Manager is vying for the drama series trophy at the awards gala. The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, is the only entry from India across 14 categories at the awards, organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Night Manger features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor | Image: IMDb

Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour for our show and I hope we can win this award and repay this love and faith from Indian fans across the globe at the award ceremony," Modi told PTI, adding that it was "immensely moving to be received with so much warmth in New York by our Indian diaspora and the IAAC family." The series, co-directed by Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both - the John le Carre's novel and its British series adaptation, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. 

Updated 08:57 IST, November 26th 2024

