Oscars 2025 Contenders List: Kanguva Enters Race With Aadhujeevitham, Santosh And 4 Other Indian Titles For Best Picture

With the 97th Academy Awards just two months away, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the list of 323 feature films that might be eligible for this year's Oscars. Out of the 207 films competing for the coveted Best Picture award, seven Indian films have made it to the list.

Seven Indian films have made it to the contenders' list for the 97th Academy Awards. These include Kanguva (Tamil), starring Suriya, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi) featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Santosh (Hindi), Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), and Putul (Bengali).

Directed and produced by Indira Dhar, Putul has made history as the first Bengali film to achieve this milestone.

Oscar 2025 voting starts tomorrow

Voting for the nominations begins tomorrow, January 8, 2025, and ends on January 12, 2025. The Academy will announce the final nominations for the 2025 Oscars on January 17, 2025. The award ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.

The Academy has unveiled shortlists for ten categories, including Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects.