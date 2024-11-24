Sanya Malhotra Opens Up About The Great Indian Kitchen Bollywood Remake Mrs At IFFI 2024

Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Mrs.' had its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 22. The actor spoke about her film and the message it conveys to the audience.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "It will help the audience learn and unlearn a lot of things. You will start questioning those things that come to your notice but that you still ignore."



Mrs. is directed by Aarti Kadav and stars Sanya Malhotra alongside Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya. Director Aarti Kadav shared her experience of casting Sanya, saying, "I was very fortunate that Sanya was part of this project. When I met her for the first time, I found her to be such a genuinely good soul, and I thought she would do justice to the story."



Producer Harman Baweja added, "Women are already powerful, and sometimes you work hard, but you get lucky--you get the magic happening and assemble a great team. I got to work with powerful women in their respective fields, and it's great."



The film, produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios, has already received praise at several international film festivals, including the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.



Apart from Sanya, the film features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. Mrs. tells the story of Richa (played by Sanya Malhotra), a wife and homemaker navigating her journey of self-discovery and seeking her own identity. The film explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the challenges women face in finding their voice.



Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, showcases over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.



The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa and will run until November 28.