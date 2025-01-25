Viral: Coldplay Tickets Blacked Outside Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Resellers Brandish Passes Openly

Coldplay tickets were blacked in the open by resellers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the British band is all set to perform on January 25, followed by another show on Sunday, January 26. While black marketing of tickets is punishable by law, people were seen brandishing tickets up for resale in the open as the concert attendees walked past them. This incident has attracted hilarious comments on social media especially because the band added more shows in the India leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in the city after insane demand led to the three Mumbai shows being sold out in minutes.