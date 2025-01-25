Published 19:44 IST, January 25th 2025
Viral: Coldplay Tickets Blacked Outside Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Resellers Brandish Passes Openly
This incident has attracted hilarious comments on social media because the band added more shows in the India leg of their world tour due to huge demand.
Coldplay tickets were blacked in the open by resellers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the British band is all set to perform on January 25, followed by another show on Sunday, January 26. While black marketing of tickets is punishable by law, people were seen brandishing tickets up for resale in the open as the concert attendees walked past them. This incident has attracted hilarious comments on social media especially because the band added more shows in the India leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in the city after insane demand led to the three Mumbai shows being sold out in minutes.
Arrests made over black marketing of Coldplay tickets
A few days back, two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to sell tickets on the black market for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. Vatsal Kothari (26) and Bisap Khalas (30) who had purchased four tickets for ₹12,500 each were nabbed while trying to sell them at a higher price, said a release by the Ahmedabad city police.
Acting on the tip-off, a crime branch team reached a spot on Bhaktinagar road and nabbed the duo with four tickets. Kothari and Khalas confessed that they had purchased the tickets for ₹12,500 each online and were planning to make some quick money by selling each for ₹20,000.
