Will 2025 Grammy Awards To Be Postponed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires? Recording Academy Address Rumours

The 67th annual Grammy Awards was speculated to get cancelled due to the Los Angeles wildfire which is slated to release in February 2025. However, the Recording Academy has quashed the rumours. The committee told The Holywood Reporter that the music award ceremony would serve as a fundraiser for the relief efforts.

Recording Academy rubbishes rumours Grammy Awards being cancelled

The Recording Academy shared that the award ceremony will still air on February 2 despite the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The Recording Academy announced the show will go on but now with an effort to raise money for wildfire relief. The telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames.

"We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to our city in recent days. In response to this crisis, we are committed to providing ongoing assistance, including a USD 1 million donation that has already helped raise over USD 2 million in emergency aid to those in need," said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, in a letter sent to Academy members, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mason Jr and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the board of trustees, expressed their deep concern for those affected by the fires and emphasized the importance of the Grammy telecast this year. "This year's show will carry a renewed sense of purpose - raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," they said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

67th Grammy Awards nominations

The Grammy will take place with Beyonce leading the noms in 10 categories. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan.