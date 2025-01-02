Search icon
Published 21:16 IST, January 2nd 2025

Bengali Director Arun Roy Dies At 56 After Battling Cancer For 1.5 Years

Arun Roy, who had been battling cancer for one-and-a-half-years, was admitted to RG Kar Hospital last month due to a lung infection.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arun Roy died aged 56 | Image: X

Renowned Bengali director Arun Roy breathed his last at a state-run hospital here on Thursday. He was 56.

Roy, who had been battling cancer for one-and-a-half-years, was admitted to RG Kar Hospital last month due to a lung infection. His condition worsened over the last few days, hospital sources said.

Confirming the death, actor Dev, who had essayed the lead role in Roy's film 'Bagha Jatin', portraying the life and sacrifice of Bengali revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee, posted on X, "You have gone too soon, friend. You were a person with a 24-carat gold heart." In another post, Dev's production house, Dev Entertainment Ventures, said, "We are deeply saddened to share the news about the passing of our beloved director Arun Roy. A visionary filmmaker, his passion, creativity, and dedication to storytelling will forever inspire us. Rest in peace, Arun Da." Roy had shot to fame with his first film 'Egaro - The Immortal XI' in 2011. He followed that up with 'Cholai' (2016), 'Hiralal' (2018), '8/12 Binay Badal Dinesh', and 'Bagha Jatin'.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee said "Each film by Arun Roy, in past one decade, from Egaro to Bagha Jatin, made us think afresh. This morning, after his long battle with cancer, he was physically defeated but he will be winner within our hearts. His cinemas will tell about his real victory. My sympathies to his near and dear ones." 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:16 IST, January 2nd 2025

