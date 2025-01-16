Search icon
Published 00:03 IST, January 16th 2025

Bhojpuri Actor Sudip Pandey, Known For V For Victor, Dies Of Heart Attack In His 30s

Actor Sudip Pandey, best known for his work in Bhojpuri films, has passed away. As per the information received from a source close to Sudip's family, the actor died due to heart attack on Wednesday morning.

A file photo of Sudip Pandey | Image: X

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Sudip Pandey, best known for his work in Bhojpuri films, has passed away. 
As per the information received from a source close to Sudip's family, the actor died due to heart attack on Wednesday morning. 
Sudip worked in many Bhojpuri films like 'Pyar Mein', 'Balwa', and 'Dharti'. In 2019, he was seen in Hindi film 'V for Victor'. He had recently started shooting for the second part of Paro Patna Wali.
His sudden demise has left his loved ones and fans extremely saddened. 
"RIP...may your soul rest in peace," a fan wrote on social media. 
"Gone too soon," another social media user wrote. 
An official statement regarding Sudip's death from the family is still awaited. (ANI)
 

Updated 00:03 IST, January 16th 2025

