Bollywood Movies Dominate IMDb's List Of 20 Most Anticipated Titles Of 2025: Housefull 5, Alpha, War 2, Thama And More

Popular movie database website IMDb has unveiled its list of the 20 most anticipated movie titles of 2025. The list includes 11 Bollywood titles, 3 Tamil and Telugu titles each, 2 Kannada movies and 1 Malayalam movie. The list is topped by Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss, the number 3 spot is occupied by Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 while Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 bagged the fifth spot. Interestingly, some titles featuring the biggest Bollywood names grabbed the bottom spots in the list of the anticipated movies.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar | Image: X

IMDb's most-anticipated Hindi films of 2025: 11 Bollywood films out of 20

War 2 came in at the 7th spot in the list of IMDb's most anticipated movies of 2025. The pan-India film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and is expected to release on Independence Day. Shahid Kapoor's cop-thriller Deva and Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava occupied spots in the top 10.

War 2 will release on Independence Day 2025 | Image: X

Other Bollywood films in the list are Sunny Deol's Jaat, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Maddock Universe's Thama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt's Alpha. However, all these titles feature in the list after the 14th position.

South films in the list of IMDb's most anticipated titles