Published 21:31 IST, January 15th 2025
Bollywood Movies Dominate IMDb's List Of 20 Most Anticipated Titles Of 2025: Housefull 5, Alpha, War 2, Thama And More
While Yash starrer Toxic (Kannada) grabbed the 2nd spot in the list, 11 out of the 20 names were that of Hindi films.
Popular movie database website IMDb has unveiled its list of the 20 most anticipated movie titles of 2025. The list includes 11 Bollywood titles, 3 Tamil and Telugu titles each, 2 Kannada movies and 1 Malayalam movie. The list is topped by Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss, the number 3 spot is occupied by Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 while Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 bagged the fifth spot. Interestingly, some titles featuring the biggest Bollywood names grabbed the bottom spots in the list of the anticipated movies.
IMDb's most-anticipated Hindi films of 2025: 11 Bollywood films out of 20
War 2 came in at the 7th spot in the list of IMDb's most anticipated movies of 2025. The pan-India film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and is expected to release on Independence Day. Shahid Kapoor's cop-thriller Deva and Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava occupied spots in the top 10.
Other Bollywood films in the list are Sunny Deol's Jaat, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Maddock Universe's Thama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt's Alpha. However, all these titles feature in the list after the 14th position.
South films in the list of IMDb's most anticipated titles
Yash starrer Toxic is the 2nd most anticipated Indian film this year. Rajinikanth's Coolie is at the 3rd spot and Prabhas' The Raja Saab clinched the 6th spot. L2: Empuraan is at the 8th spot, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is at the 11th spot, Suriya's Retro is at the 12th spot, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is at 13th position and Kantara and Thandel at 18th and 20th spot respectively.
