₹10 Crore Wasted? Mamta Kulkarni Sets The Record Straight On Bribing To Become 'Sanyasi' At Maha Kumbh 2025

Mamta Kulkarni has been in the limelight because she participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025. The former actress renounced worldly pleasures to become a part of the kinnar akhada at the ongoing largest spiritual gathering. Several reports claimed that she had paid a hefty amount to take on the role of Mahamandaleshwar at the akhada. However, in a new interview, the former actress has categorically denied the rumours and claimed that she has been living in debt for years.

Mamta Kulkarni denies paying ₹10 Crore to become Mahamandaleshwar at kinnar akhada

On January 24, Mamta Kulkarni announced that she had renounced worldly pleasures to take up the role of mahamandaleshwar at the kinnar akhada. It was earlier reported that the former actress had offered a hefty sum of ₹10 crore to be a part of the akhada. Her appointment as Mahamandaleshwar was met with a lot of backlash and she was ultimately expelled from the akhada.



Mamta Kulkarni as a ‘nun’ in kinnar akhada | Image: Instagram

In an interview with India TV, the actress denied having paid any money for the role. She stressed that she has been in debt as all her accounts have been frozen. Mamta also mentioned that she had to borrow ₹20 Lakhs for the Dakshina she had to give her Guru after her appointment. Adding to this, she spoke more about her financial woes and claimed that three of her apartments have been in bad shape and untouched for the last 23 years. She went on to talk about her financial difficulties.

Mamta Kulkarni recently renounced wordy pleasures to become a saint at the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced that Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual role as the Mahamandleshwar. "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art...," Laxmi Narayan said. However, both Mamta and Laxmi Narayan have been stripped of their roles now.