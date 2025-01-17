'2 mm Se Bach Gaya...': Saif Ali Khan's Doctor Details A 'Very Fortunate' Escape After Intruder Stabbing

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine. After an emergency surgery, the actor is out of danger and recovering fast, the team of doctors treating him said.

The 54-year-old Devara star received six stab injuries, including in his neck. The attack occurred outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his hime in Bandra on januray 16 | Image: X

Major injury averted by fortune

"2 mm see bach gaya. Jahan tak knife pahuncha hai, wahan see 2 mm andar hone see spinal cord mein injury ho sakta that. He is very very fortunate. It's a very deep wound but it missed the spinal cord. He behaved very boldly. Despite injuries, he walked into the hospital with his little kid. He didn't even take the stretcher and walked by himself," a doctor treating him told the media.

Saif was present at his home with his family at the time of attack | Image: X

The hunt for the culprit still on

As police questioned guards and house helps and concern mounted, doctors said that Saif Ali Khan was on “100 per cent recovery path”. It was a narrow, miraculous escape. A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital said. "He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine," the hospital's chief operating officer Dr Niraj Uttamani shared.

CCTV captures the alleged attacker | Image: ANI