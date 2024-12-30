2025 Set To Be A Banger For Bollywood: Alpha, Chhaava, War 2, Emergency To Sitaare Zameen Par, 11 Most-Awaited Hindi Movies

The year 2024 was not for Bollywood as many highly anticipated movies, such as Merry Christmas, Laapataa Ladies, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan and Chandu Champion, didn't perform well at the box. And the stage was taken over by the South Indian movies. The Hindi cinema's reputation was saved by Stree 2, Shaitaan, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now as the new year is around the corner, Hindi fans have pinned their hopes on the below listed highly anticipated movies.

In 2025, from periodic drama and action to romance, the Hindi audience will get to watch movies in all genres.

Emergency

(A poster of Emergency | Image: IMdb)

The year will start with the release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, which chronicles the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and one of her biggest decisions to impose Emergency in India. After much delay and controversies, the movie will hit the theatres on January 17.

Lahore 1947

(A file photo of Sunny Deol | Image: Instagram)

After smashing the box office with his 2023 movie Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is returning with another historical drama which is expected to create waves at the box office. The movie is set in the backdrop of the partition era. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie will hit the theatres on January 24.

Deva

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's action thriller is going to hit the theatres on January 31. For the first time, the actor will be portraying the role of a cop. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the plot revolves around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Chhaava

(A poster of the film | Image: IMdb)

Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated historical drama was supposed to release in December 2024. But the makers delayed the release probably to give space to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the movie will star Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and will chronicle the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie will release on Valentine's Day which is February 14.

War 2

(Image of Hrithik Roshan created by a fan | Image: Facebook)

Ayan Mukerji's directorial serves as the sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War. In the movie, Hrithik will be reprising his role as Kabir and will welcome Jr NTR as an antagonist. The movie marks his debut in Bollywood. The makers have kept the plot of the movie wrapped. It will hit the theatres on August 14.

Thama

(A poster of the film | Image: IMdb)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It will reportedly be a love story but a bloody one. The movie will release on the occasion of Diwali in 2025.

Alpha

(A poster of the film | Image: IMdb)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol starrer is the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film. In the movie, Bobby will play the role of antagonist. So far, YRF has announced only the release date of the movie which is December 25.

Metro In Dino

(A poster of the film | Image: IMdb)

Starring an ensemble star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma. The movie was supposed to release this year but kept getting delayed. Now, the makers are yet to announce the new release date of the movie.

Sitaare Zameen Par

(A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Instagram)

The movie will mark the return of Aamir Khan after three years, the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). It is a spiritual sequel to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and will be based on the Spanish film Champions (2018). The movie will also star Genelia Deshmukh in the pivotal role. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Sky Force, Jolly LLB and more movies of Akshay Kumar to watch in 2025

(A file photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: Instagram)

Like every year, in 2025 too Akshay Kumar has a series of movies lined up for release. His slate will start with Sky Force which is hitting the theatres on January 25, followed by Jolly LLB on April 11 and Housefull 5 on June 6. Welcome to the Jungle, starring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Lara Dutta, is also scheduled to release in 2025, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

Raid 2, De De Pyaar De and more movies of Ajay Devgn's to watch in 2025

(A file photo of Ajay Devgn | Image: Facebook)