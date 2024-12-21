Published 11:45 IST, December 21st 2024
₹40 Crore Opening For Gadar 2 To ₹60 Lakh For Vanvaas, Utkarsh-Anil Sharma Taste Dust At Box Office
Headlined by Utkarsh Sharma, who made his debut in Gadar 2 last year, Vanvaas has tasted dust at the box office with under ₹1 crore collection on day 1.
Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 1: The latest Bollywood release Vanvaas starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar hit the big screens on December 20. The buzz surrounding the movie was low and the same translated at the ticket window. Headlined by Utkarsh Sharma, who made his debut in Gadar 2 last year, and Nana Patekar, Vanvaas has tasted dust at the box office with under ₹1 crore collections on day 1.
Vanvaas registers poor numbers on Day 1
Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, who is credited with the Gadar franchise. While Gadar 2 opened at ₹40 crore, Vanvaas minted just ₹60 lakh on day 1, making it one of the lowest openers in Bollywood this year. Both Anil and Utkarsh seem to have gone wrong with this movie.
Vanvaas' witnessed a little over 9 percent theatre occupancy on Friday, with the maximum audiences watching the movie in Mumbai, NCR, Pune and Kolkata.
What is Vanvaas about?
Anil Sharma, who also directed the hit Gadar franchise and family drama Apne, has written and produced the film as well. The filmmaker said the story stems from his own longing for his late father.
This is about how people sometimes exile their loved ones. This is the story of every home where there is an old person who needs love and support of his family but the members don’t have time. They are busy in their own world. I wanted to make this film to shake the conscience of the people. It is made with a lot of entertainment, laughter and songs but there is a message that will shake up people from the inside,” the director told PTI in an interview.
