₹50,000 Or ₹1 Lakh? Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan Shares Monetary Reward Details Over Heroic Deed

Saif Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who provided critical assistance by rushing him to the hospital following a knife attack at the former's residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai during the wee hours of January 16. After undergoing emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, Saif returned home on Tuesday and is currently recovering. Bhajan Singh, meanwhile, detailed his meeting with the Bollywood star and put a stop to speculations regarding the monetary reward he received from him and the family.

Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana who drove him to the hospital in his auto | Image: ANI

Auto driver who saved Saif makes a promise to him

In an interview with PTI, Bhajan Singh Rana said that Saif Ali Khan not only thanked him for his timely help but also offered him financial support, although the exact amount remains unclear. Reports suggest that Bhsjan Singh, originally hailing from Uttarakhand, may have received around ₹50,000, though the driver has chosen not to confirm this figure, citing a promise to Saif.

"I have promised to him (Saif) and I will stick to it. Let people speculate about it," Rana stated firmly when questioned about the amount. “Let people say that he (Saif) gave me ₹50,000 or ₹1,00,000, but I would not like to reveal the amount. He has requested me to not share this information and I’ll keep my promise to him, whatever it is, it is between him and me,” said Bhajan Singh, who shares a one-room flat in Khar with four other roommates. He, however, mentioned receiving Rs 11,000 from a social worker named Faizan Ansari.

Bhajan Singh Rana becomes a known face after Saif Ali Khan case

“It was a regular day at work for me. I often drive the auto at night. I’ve been in this profession for 15 years, but it has never happened that a celebrity has travelled in my auto. Since then (after taking Khan to hospital), my life seems to have changed. Today, almost everyone knows me by my name and face,” Bhajan Rana Singh, who earns anywhere between Rs 10,000 to 20,000 a month, told PTI.

Saif Ali Khan returned home after being admitted to the Lilavati Hoispital with stab injuries | Image: X