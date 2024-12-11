Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Reception: Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Turn Heads At Event

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got married this afternoon, December 11, in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding was attended by Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali. Post wedding, the couple hosted a reception bash in Mumbai which was attended by several celebs, including newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Several photos and videos of them have gone viral on the internet that show them walking hand-in-hand at the bash. Earlier this month, Anurag Kashyap attended Chay and Sobhita's wedding in Hyderabad. For the unversed, Sobhita made her acting debut in Anurag’s 2016 movie Raman Raghav 2.0. She has also worked with the filmmaker in the 2020 anthology Ghost Stories. Since then, they share a close bond.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attend Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's reception

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sobhita and Chaitanya made heads turn with their stylish appearance at the bash. Chay can be seen in a black bandhgala coat paired with a white shirt and black pants, while Sobhita looks beautiful in a golden churidar pyjama kurta, featuring embellished work all over. She accessorised her look with statement earrings, sported a natural makeup look and styled her hair into a new bun.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in a traditional Brahmin ritual in Hyderabad at Annapurna Studios in the presence of their families and close friends.

What did Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire wear for the reception?

The newlyweds twinned in a black ensemble with a dash of gold. Aaliyah can be seen in a golden blouse paired with a black skirt and carried a black shimmery purse to accentuate her look. She sported nude-shade makeup and styled her hair in soft curls. Shane, on the other hand, looks handsome in a black suit and backcombed hair. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.