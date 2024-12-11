Aaliyah Kashyap Ties The Knot With Shane Gregoire, Anurag's Son-in-law Gets Emotional | First Photos

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with Shane Gregoire this afternoon, December 11, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and Orry. The couple has shared the first photos from their wedding with an adorable caption. In one of the photos, Shane can be seen crying as Aaliyah walks down the aisle.

And Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire are hitched

Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple shared a joint post featuring their adorable photos. In the first photo, the newlyweds share a passionate kiss, followed by a photo of Aaliyah walking down the aisle under a traditional phoolon ki chadar held by her bride squad, including her BFF and actress Khushi Kapoor. In the next, Shane can be seen teary-eyed on seeing Aaliyah walking towards him as a bride. In the last photo, they couldn't take their eyes off as they sat on a mandap.

(Aaliyah walking down the aisle | Image: Instagram)

For her D-day, Aaliyan wore a pastel pink lehenga with floral embroidery throughout. She accessorised her look with matching statement jewellery. She left her tresses open and sported subtle makeup. Shane, on the other hand, looked handsome in an off-white sherwani with a matching turban. He accessorised his look with a lavender jewel necklace.

(A photo of newlyweds Aaliyah and Shane | Image: Instagram)

The caption reads, "Now and forever".

Friends send best wishes to newlyweds Aaliyah and Shane

Soon after she shared the post, Ananya Panday wrote, “Congratulations cuties.” Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful”. Orry dropped heart-eye emoticons. Deanne Panday wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. A user wrote, "Congratulations beautiful couple. God bless the union." Muskan Chanana wrote, "I’m gonna cry".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)