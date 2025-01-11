Aamir Khan Admits Being An Absent Father To Son Junaid, Praises Loveyapa Actor For Starting Career On His Own Terms

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big screen debut with Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter. On Friday, Aamir was present at the trailer launch of the movie, where he candidly admitted to being an 'absent father'. He further praised his for conducting himself well and is proud of the way his son began his career.

Aamir Khan is happy that his son Junaid started his career on his own terms

During the trailer launch, Aamir said, "Mujhe accha lag raha hai ke Junaid ne apna career apne dhang se shuru hua hai" (I feel happy today that Junaid has started his career on his own terms). He acknowledged being consumed by his work during Junaid's growing years but is content that the upbringing he and his ex-wife Reena Dutta provided to Junaid and their daughter Ira Khan is similar to that of his mother.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor described the moment as both happy and emotional, "I am proud of how Junaid has conducted himself. The values instilled in him reflect the teachings my own mother gave me.”

For the uninitiated, Aamir and Reena got married in 1986, and together, they welcomed two kids—a son Junaid and a daughter Ira Khan. However, in December 2002, the couple filed for divorce.

What do we know about Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's big-screen debut starrer Loveyapa?

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film's trailer is packed with comedy, drama and love. The clip showcased the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones. What happens next is what the movie is all about.