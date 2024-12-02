Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta 'Blamed Themselves' For Daughter Ira's Struggle With Mental Health

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has always been vocal about mental health and has often spoken about her struggle and how she has been battling for this for years. In a recent interaction, she has opened up about how her parents blamed themselves for her mental health.

Ira Khan: I could tell that both of them were extremely worried

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ira Khan shared how her parents dealt with her mental health struggles. She said, “I don’t think I told him (father, Aamir) that I was putting it on Instagram. When I told both my parents, they were worried. I started my medication when I came home in 2018. During that time, I could tell that both of them were extremely worried because they were going on their own fears and tangents. And I was like, ‘I am the child, I need help right now, we can deal with your fears later’. They never said that or openly blamed themselves, but I am sure they felt those things. Even though they know that it’s not in their control, it’s a culmination of many things. I hope they don’t blame themselves”.

File photo of Ira Khan with family | Source: Instagram

Ira Khan’s take on mental health

Since October 2020, Ira Khan has shared many videos about her mental health battle. In her first video, which was shared on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020, she had said, "I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better".

File photo of Ira Khan | Source: Instagram