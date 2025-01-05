Aamir Khan Says Khushi Kapoor Exudes Same Energy As Mom Sridevi In Loveyapa: Found Similarities In Performance

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their second movie Loveyapa, helmed by Advait Chandan. In the movie, they play each other's love interest and the first look of their chemistry is unveiled through a title track. It is a rom-com movie which marks the first theatrical release for both Junaid and Khushi. In a recent interview with ANI, Aamir Khan was asked to share his initial reaction to the film after watching the rough cut. He praised his son Junaid's performance and added that he felt Sridevi's energy in Khushi.

Aamir Khan compared Khushi Kapoor to her mother Sridevi

Speaking to ANI, Aamir said, "When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi." The veteran actor expressed his fan love for the late actress Sridevi and found her similarities in the performance of her daughter Khushi. He added, "I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance."

(A throwback photo of Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Aamir Khan also praised the movie, and said, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job."

What else do we know about Loveyapa?