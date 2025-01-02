Aashiqui Actress Anu Aggarwal Brutally Trolled For 'Cheap, Vulgar' Dance On New Year's Eve, Video Goes Viral

On December 31, Anu Aggarwal shared a video celebrating New Year 2025 on her social media account. The actress rang in the new year by seemingly celebrating at her residence. A video shared by her on New Year's Eve did not sit well with netizens, who trolled her massively.

Anu Aggarwal trolled for her New Year celebration video

On December 31, Anu Aggarwal took to her social media account to share a video celebrating 2025 at her residence. In the video, the former actress could be seen dancing alone in front of a Christmas tree. She donned a pink and black coloured dress and kept her tresses open for the lowkey New Year celebration.

Sharing the video the actress wrote in the caption, “Go all the way! Party hard Work hard Meditate my motto". Her fans and followers seemed to be displeased by her video and wrote negative comments on the post. Some even resorted to age-shaming the 55-year-old.

Social media users troll Anu Aggarwal

As soon as Anu Aggarwal made the post, her fans and followers took to the comment section to troll her. While many simply extended New Year wishes, some called her out for behaving differently. Expressing shock at the video a user wrote, “Isko kya ho gaya achanak”. Another commenter wrote, “What the heII? 😦 Please Anu keep your class, We loved you in Aashiquie, Don't ruin your history.” Some trolls also dropped comments like ‘vulgar’ and ‘cheap’ on the video.



A screengrab of user's comments on Anu Aggarwal's post | Image: Instagram