Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 08:06 IST, December 2nd 2024

Abhishek Bachchan Didn't Skip Daughter Aaradhya's 13th Birthday And Here's The Proof | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were together at their daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday bash on November 16 amid the rumours of divorce.

Abhishek Bachchan at daughter Aaradhya's birthday bash. | Image: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been subjected to divorce rumours for months now. A recent event in the Bachchan family - Aaradhya's 13th birthday - fueled the rumours. It was believed that Abhishek skipped his daughter's special birthday after Aishwarya shared a photo from the party sans the I Want To Talk actor. However, the birthday party organisers have seemingly offered a clarification by sharing two videos on their social media handle that confirm Abhishek was indeed present at the bash.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated daughter Aaradhya's birthday together

This year, Abhishek and Aishwarya hosted a special and grand birthday party for their daughter as she entered a new phase of her life by turning 13. To promote their brand, the organisers shared two videos in which Abhishek and Aishwarya are taking them to organise a memorable party for the family. While thanking them, the couple revealed that the event planners have been arranging Aaradhya’s birthday for 13 years. However, in both videos they are separately posing with the organisers, still leaving room for divorce speculation. 

Watch the video of Abhishek praising the organisers.

Watch the video of Aishwarya praising and thanking the organisers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for daughter Aaradhya

Weeks ago, Aishwarya shared a post on her Instagram handle to wish her daughter Aaradhya. The first few photos are from their visit to Aish's mother's house, followed by several throwback photos of Aaradhya as a baby. The last photo was from the party in which Aishwarya is lovingly hugging her daughter from behind. Aaradhya wore a sequin dress accessorised with a blingy hairband for the bash.

Her birthday note reads, "Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life. Dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya, my heart, my soul and forever and beyond."

A few days ago, Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda sent a bouquet to Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shrima Rai to wish her on her birthday. Thanking her, Shrima took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of a bouquet with a note and tagged the couple. This made the netizens believe that things are not as bad as they think between the Bachchan and Rai families.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are yet to react to all the rumours around their marriage.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:06 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.