Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Being A Girl Dad After Giving Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday A Miss

Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk released in theatres on November 22 and fans are lauding the actor for his brilliant performance in the film. For the film’s promotion, Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan and the the team attended the show of Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan speaks about his daughter Aaradhya: We are all ‘girl dads’

In the recent episode of game show KBC 16, during the promotion of I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his fatherhood and the connection he shares with his daughter Aaradhya.

When Abhishek Bachchan was speaking about his film I Want To Talk, which revolves around the journey of single father who is having a troubled relationship with father. He said, “That unwavering commitment as a father is beyond words”. He also said, “Aaradhya is my daughter and Shoojit da has two daughter. We are all girl dads and we truly understand that emotion”.

I Want To Talk Box office collection

Abhishek Bachchan starrer has been receiving praises for his performance in the film and netizens flooded the social media to appreciate the actor. With the appreciation, the film is expected to perform well. Alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Manes, Jayant Kripalani and Ahilya Bamroo among others. I Want To Talk is produced by Rising Sun and Kino Works. The screenplay is penned by Ritesh Shah.

