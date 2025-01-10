Actress RJ Mahvash Reacts To Link Up With Yuzvendra Chahal Amid His Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma: Amid resurfacing rumours about trouble in the celebrity couple's married life, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ and actor Mahvash. Many speculated that something was brewing between the Indian cricketer and the latter. However, swiftly, both Yuzi and his wife, social media influencer Dhanashree Verma, shared via social media posts that they are going strong.

Now, RJ Mahvash has also addressed her link-up rumours with Yuzvendra which spread like wildfire after they were snapped together recently.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in 2020 | Image: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

'Baseless rumours'

In a strongly-worded social media post, RJ Mahvash wrote, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless are these rumours. If you get SEEN with an opposite gender, so you are dating that person? I am sorry what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then? I have been patient since 2-3 days now but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times (sic)."

What fueled dating rumours between RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal?

A photo of Yuzvendra Chahal went viral on social media recently in which he was seen enjoying quality time with RJ Mahvash and their friends. The latter shared the picture on her Instagram handle but disabled the comments in the post. Many thought that the decision on Mahvash's part was due to the ongoing speculation around Yuzvendra's separation from his wife Dhanashree.

RJ Mahvash spent her Christmas with Yuzvendra Chahal | Image: Mahvash/Instagram