After CBFC Trims Deva, Shahid Kapoor Clarifies There Is ‘No Kabir Singh’ In Upcoming Cop Actioner

Deva is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have been actively promoting the movie. During a recent promotional event, he shared that his lead role in Deva is entirely different from his character in Kabir Singh. This comes after, the news that the cop actioner underwent scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly made three major changes to the film.

Shahid Kapoor says there is no Kabir Singh in upcoming cop actioner Deva

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The adaptation received mixed to negative reviews from critics but it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019. In Deva, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist.

While both are "aggressive" characters, Kapoor said his character in “Deva” was quite different from Kabir Singh.

File photo of Deva poster | Image: X

“It’s an aggressive character but 'Deva' is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till 'Kabir Singh' people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’?”, Shahid Kapoor said to PTI. People tend to compare the characters before watching the film on screen, he added.

Shahid Kapoor also quipped there can never be a fight between Deva and Kabir Singh as he has played both roles.

Deva undergoes modifications by CBFC: Reports

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde's Deva was awarded a U/A certificate following three modifications. The board chopped down a kissing scene between the lead actors by six seconds. This is not the first time a Shahid Kapoor starrer faced CBFC cuts. An intimate scene in his last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was trimmed by 9 seconds by the certification board.