Published 23:37 IST, December 4th 2024

Ajay Devgn Announces Raid Sequel's Release Date

Actor Ajay Devgn announced the release date for the sequel to his film Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, on May 1, 2025.

Raid 2 poster | Image: Instagram

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel of his film 'Raid'. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' will hit the theatres on May 1, 2025.
 

Sharing the update, Ajay on Instagram wrote, "IRS Amay Patnaik's next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. In the movie, Ajay will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor. His film 'De De Pyaar De 2' which was slated to release on 1st May, will now be released on a new date. 
 

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie. 


Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty.  In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part, which was released in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise. 

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.
The film was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. 

ANI

December 4th 2024

