₹21 Crore Couldn’t Afford Watchman: Fateh Actor's Swipe At Saifeena Over Break-In & Stabbing, Says 'Pay Them ₹100 Crore...'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going through a tough phase after the Hum Tum actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at Bandra's residence on January 16. Soon after Mumbai Police and Crime Branch started the investigation where it was revealed that the couple's house reportedly didn't have a CCTV camera or a security guard. Several other discussions around the safety of actors and the lack of security in their building took over the internet. Now, in a recent interview, couple Akashdeep Sabir and his wife Sheeba seemingly took a dig at Saif and Kareena over their being incapable of affording a security guard and a full-time driver.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai home on January 16 | Image: X

Akashdeep and Sheeba discuss why Kareena Kapoor couldn't afford a security guard outside her house

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Akashdeep and Sheeba discussed the pay parity in the industry. They explained by giving an example of Allu Arjun receiving ₹100 crore after Pushpa whereas Rashmika Mandanna only received ₹10 crore. He said the movie became successful because it was Allu Arjun who brought the audience to the theatre and not Pushpa’s heroine. “This is why Kareena, with a price tag (fee) of Rs 21 crore couldn’t afford a watchman outside her house," he added.

He continued, “When you pay them ₹100 crore, maybe, then they can afford security or a driver at night.” He laughed and teased, “Auto”. Recalling the time when he met Kareena, the actor said Kareena was a bachchi (a child). I fought on TV debates to support Saif and Kareena. I directed and produced Karishma, which was Karisma Kapoor’s debut on Sahara. Kareena wasn’t an actress, she was a baby then.”

He added, “Dignified and very distinguished couple, but I had no answer for two things in the debate when they used to ask me ‘Why was there no security guard outside the house…’ It might be a safe building with 30 CCTV’s but how will a CCTV bring a hand out and stop the robber? It can only help you solve the crime, not stop the crime.”

He further listed the second question that the couple didn't have a full-time driver at night. To this, Sheeba said that most of the Mumbai houses don't have the space for staff overnight. Then Akashdeep listed the couple's net worth. After laughing at Saif and Kareena, the couple concluded saying, "They have been through a lot, I think we should let them recover. The media is making an issue out of nothing.”

Saif Ali Khan's neck injury scar image goes viral

Saif Ali Khan attended a Netflix event in Mumbai yesterday where he promoted his forthcoming movie Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. He was seen in a denim-on-denim look where his neck scar was visible. Now, a fan page dedicated to Kareena Kapoor shared close-up shots of his neck scar and seeing it we can say it's quite huge starting from under his ear to his neck. The scar seemed red and sore.