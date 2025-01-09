Search icon
Published 19:16 IST, January 9th 2025

Akshay Kumar Fakes It Too Well: As Sarfira Clip Goes Viral, Netizens Laud 'Teleprompter Actor'

A social media user pointed out, citing some scenes in Sarfira, that Akshay Kumar does not memorise lines but instead uses a teleprompter while performing.

Akshay Kumar at an event | Image: X

Akshay Kumar has been facing a slump at the box office, with his back-to-back releases failing to perform well. Now, the actor will be seen in the upcoming period action drama Sky Force, set to release on January 24. Meanwhile, a clip of Akshay has been trending on social media in which the actor is seen saying dialogues while reading lines off a teleprompter.

Akshay Kumar at Sky Force trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar trolled for not memorising lines

Memorising dialogues is normal while performing. However, a social media user pointed out, citing some scenes in Sarfira, that Akshay Kumar does not memorise lines but instead uses a teleprompter while performing a scene. The reel shows multiple instances in the movie in which Akshay's eye line did not match his co-actors as he was looking at the teleprompter installed behind them.

This led to Akshay being trolled online. Many pointed out that the actor is known to know his lines and uses techniques to pull off scenes. Many also said that he was “too good” in what he was doing and it was barely noticeable. 

Netizens react to viral clip of Akshay 'faking it'

"Must give it to Akshay that if you don't observe so carefully it isn't that obvious he has clearly mastered the art of faking it," read a comment. Another netizen said, "Even if he is using a teleprompter, he made it near impossible to catch. Unbelievable acting skills if he's throwing those dialogues looking at the teleprompter (sic)."

Sky Force will release on January 24 | Image: X

Meanwhile, most of Akshay's last releases, including 2024's line-up Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, didn't do well at the ticket window. Stree 2 and Singham Again, which featured the actor in a special appearance, were exceptions. Akshay will next be seen playing an Indian Air Force officer in the upcoming film Sky Force. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:16 IST, January 9th 2025

