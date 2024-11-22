Akshay Kumar, Govinda Starrer Bhagam Bhag Sequel Announced, Film To Release In 2025

The comedy film 'Bhagam Bhag' is finally getting a sequel, almost 18 years after it was released in 2006. The film which holds a special place in the hearts of the people is set to return in 2025 with 'Bhagam Bhag 2.'

Helmed by Priyadarshan, 'Bhagam Bhag' features Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani.

The rights for the sequel were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions who has simultaneously also been working on the film's script. She will be producing the film along with Shemaroo.

The sequel took 18 years, "Because a special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that's just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge," said Sarita in a press release.

"We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment," said Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment in a statement.

The makers have assured that the sequel will be "madder, crazier and funnier," however, all other details are kept under wraps.

'Bhagam Bhag 2' is slated to go on floors in mid-2025. (ANI)

