Akshay Kumar's Bold Move! Welcome To The Jungle To Take On Alia Bhatt's Alpha On Christmas?

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the hit comedy franchise is set for release this year. Speculations are emerging around its release date as the team moves closer to wrapping up the shoot of the film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle has been in production since last year and as per the latest update, 75% of the total shoot. A report has stated that the makers are planning to release it on Christmas this year, setting up a big clash towards the year end.

Welcome 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan | image: IMDb

Welcome 3 to take on Alpha at the box office?

Reportedly, the remaining portions of Welcome threequel are expected to be wrapped by June this year. Welcome 3 could then be headed for a Christmas 2025 release. The date is already blocked by YRF for their female-led spyverse movie Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While the news of Welcome 3 release date remains to be confirmed by the makers, the chatter is building around whether this is a good idea given the commercial success of spyverse movies and Akshay's ongoing slump at the box office.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in Alpha | Image: X

What do we know about Welcome 3?

The multi starrer features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain and Yashpal Sharma.

Akshay at Sky Force trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla