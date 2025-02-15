Akshay Kumar's Ex Talks About 'Passionate, Explosive Love' They Shared, Says 'Friendship Doesn't Survive' After Breakup

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep, who worked with Akshay Kumar in the 1992 film Mr Bond, hinted they were dating during the shooting of the film. It was the time before the release of Akshay's first hit Khiladi, which made him an overnight star. Over the years, his name was linked with actresses Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon but Sheeba revealed something unexpected.

Sheeba Akashdeep is married to filmmaker Akashdeep | Image: Instagram

She maintained that it was a short-lived romance and they went their separate ways without remaining friends. Sheeba has recently featured in movies like Fateh, Jigra and Alia Bhatt and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The families knew each other

Sheeba shared that while working on Mr Bond, she and Akshay Kumar developed an instant likeness for each other. Their shared passion for fitness helped them grow fond of each other. She admitted that "falling in love" is easy when one is young. She also shared that the families knew each other.

A still from Mr Bond movie | Image: IMDb

“When you are young and working in close proximity, ho jata hai ishq (you fall in love). There was immediate likeness, immediate friendship," Sheeba told Pinkvilla. “Both fitness-crazy people… And family friends. My nani and his mom would play cards together," she added.

Not friends anymore.

Sheeba Akashdeep revealed that she and Akshay Kumar did not remain friends after their alleged break-up. When asked about the breakup, the actress said, “We were both kids. I don’t even talk about it. I find it so funny. What’s there to talk about? I don’t even remember much stuff from that time. It’s been over three decades."

Sheeba Akashdeep played a role in Alia Bhatt's Jigra | Image: Instagram