Published 14:16 IST, February 6th 2025
Akshay Kumar Starrer Kesari 2 Holi Release Postponed, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 Takes Slot
A media report suggests that Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari 2 has been pushed ahead for reasons better known to the makers.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Akshay Kumar opened 2025 with Sky Force which performed well at the box office as compared to his previous releases. Next, the veteran actor was supposed to dazzle the big screens in March, but now it has been reported that his next film Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring Ananya Panday, has been postponed. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, just like the first part, but now its place has been taken by another sequel, Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2.
Dhadak 2 replaces Kesari 2 in Holi release slot
A source told Bollywood Hungama, that Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2 has been pushed ahead for the reasons better known to them. Since the movie is produced by Dharma Productions, the company decided not to let go of the slot. "Dhadak 2, like Kesari Chapter 2, is produced by Dharma Productions. Once they postponed the Akshay Kumar-starrer, they decided to not let go of the coveted slot and hence, are all set to bring Dhadak 2 to the Festival of Colours. An official announcement is expected to take place soon," the report quoted the source.
Earlier, the movie was supposed to release last year in November but was postponed for reasons better known to the makers.
What do we know about Dhadak 2?
It serves as a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak (2018) and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). The teaser highlighted various texts about the lives of Dalits and the resistance against the practice of casteism. Most of the texts in the video are in blue, emphasising Ambedkarite themes. It will probably star Triptii and Siddhant's characters from different casts. The movie will address the issue of discrimination against people from oppressed castes.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:16 IST, February 6th 2025