Akshay Kumar To Join Rajkummar Rao In Stree 3, Producer Dinesh Vijan Calls Actor 'Thanos' Of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the Stree 2, has said that the work on Stree 3 has already started. The franchise is directed by Amar Kauhsik.
Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 was one of the highlights of the film and producer Dinesh Vijan recently said the actor is very much a part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. Producer Dinesh Vijan revealed during the launch event of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force.
Akshay Kumar to be part of Stree 3?
During the launch event of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sky Force, when the actor was asked if he would play a part in Maddock horror-comedy universe's one of the upcoming release Stree 3. Akshay replied and said, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti will have to decide that. They’re the ones to pump in the money. Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai”.
Dinesh Vijan then reportedly replied and said, "Of course, he’s a part of the universe! He’s our Thanos”.
Dinesh Vijan’s vision behind Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
After the massive success of Stree 2 the makers have announced the release date of the third instalment of this horror-comedy film which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. It will be directed by Amar Kaushik. As per the announcement by Maddock Films, Stree 3 is all set to hit the big screens on August 13, 2027. Along with this, the official production studio of Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) has also announced an expansive slate of upcoming films including the highly anticipated Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2 and Chamunda.
Speaking about this ambitious announcement, director Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, said, "Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we're now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can't wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond - and we are just getting started!"
