Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:33 IST, December 9th 2024

Ali Abbas Zafar Vs Vashu Bhagnani: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Accuses Director Of ₹9 Cr Fraud

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer has filed a case against the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar for allegedly cheating him and siphoning off his money.

Vashu Bhagnani accuses BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar of duping him of Rs 9 Crore | Image: X

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's non-payment of the due row has taken a drastic turn. Months after the filmmakers' were accused of not paying the cast and crew of the film, the director also accused the producers of not paying his dues. However, Vashu Bhagnani-led Pooja Entertainment has now filed a case against the filmmaker.

Case registered against BMCM director 

Film director Ali Abbas Zafar and two others were booked for allegedly duping producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 9 crore, a police official said on Monday. As per the First Information Report registered on Sunday, Zafar and his associates Himanshu Mehre and Ekesh Randive are accused of siphoning off money, the Bandra police station official said. The case was registered on the directions of the court, the official informed PTI.

Vashu Bhagnani led Pooja Entertainment produced Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

Zafar, Mehra and Randive have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (fraud), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Bhagnani had moved the Bandra magistrate court seeking a case against Zafar, who directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which released on April 11 this year. It was produced by Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Vashu Bhagnani accuses Ali Abbas Zafar and associates of Rs 9 crore fraud 

In the order of December 2, the magistrate held the offences were cognisable and non-bailable, the official said. In his statement to police, Bhagnani claimed the trio had inked a Rs 154 crore agreement for the film, but took Rs 230 crore claiming it had gone over-budget. Bhagnani claimed the trio made fake invoices and siphoned off Rs 9 crore.
 

Vashu Bhagnani with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar | Image: Vashu Bhagnani/Instagram

The court noted that the trio lured Bhagnani into paying various amounts from time to time and in breach of contract incurred additional expenses and did not provide any account of these expenses, the official said. No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway, the official added. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:33 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.