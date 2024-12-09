Ali Abbas Zafar Vs Vashu Bhagnani: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Accuses Director Of ₹9 Cr Fraud

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's non-payment of the due row has taken a drastic turn. Months after the filmmakers' were accused of not paying the cast and crew of the film, the director also accused the producers of not paying his dues. However, Vashu Bhagnani-led Pooja Entertainment has now filed a case against the filmmaker.

Case registered against BMCM director

Film director Ali Abbas Zafar and two others were booked for allegedly duping producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 9 crore, a police official said on Monday. As per the First Information Report registered on Sunday, Zafar and his associates Himanshu Mehre and Ekesh Randive are accused of siphoning off money, the Bandra police station official said. The case was registered on the directions of the court, the official informed PTI.

Vashu Bhagnani led Pooja Entertainment produced Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

Zafar, Mehra and Randive have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (fraud), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Bhagnani had moved the Bandra magistrate court seeking a case against Zafar, who directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which released on April 11 this year. It was produced by Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Vashu Bhagnani accuses Ali Abbas Zafar and associates of Rs 9 crore fraud

In the order of December 2, the magistrate held the offences were cognisable and non-bailable, the official said. In his statement to police, Bhagnani claimed the trio had inked a Rs 154 crore agreement for the film, but took Rs 230 crore claiming it had gone over-budget. Bhagnani claimed the trio made fake invoices and siphoned off Rs 9 crore.



Vashu Bhagnani with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar | Image: Vashu Bhagnani/Instagram