Alia Bhatt To Collaborate With Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin After Love & War? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Now, she is in talks with Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin for his next project. She is currently in advance talks with the director and might seal the deal soon, per Pinkvilla.

Alia Bhatt to collaborate with National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin?

According to a source close to the development, Nag Ashwin is busy with his next project which will release before the second installment of Kalki 2898 AD. A source told Pinkvilla that Alia has been approached for the lead role and currently they are sorting out the dates as she has given a major chunk to Bhansali's Love & War. The project is said to be close to Ashwin's heart. "Alia too has loved the world that Nag is looking to create and the actress is excited to collaborate with the maverick filmmaker, source told the portal.

(A file photo of Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram)

The source added that Alia wants to be 100 per cent sure about the timelines of Love & War before committing to another film in November. "Nag wants to start his next from November and finish it in a certain timeline, as he also has Kalki 2898 AD slated to commence in the second half of 2026. The modalities, timelines, and other aspects are being figured out before the paperwork. Creatively, both the forces are on the same page, and it’s all about the logistics now,” the source added.

What are Alia Bhatt's other upcoming movies?