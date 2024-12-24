Alia, Ranbir, Raha Join The Kapoor-Bhatt Fam-Jam At Mahesh-Soni's House To Celebrate Christmas Eve | PHOTOS

The Kapoor and Bhatt's Christmas Celebration: The holiday season has begun and the celebs have already started hosting parties at their home. The first ones to host the Christmas party are the Bhatts. On Tuesday, the Kapoors were snapped at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's house for a family get-together on Christmas Eve. Several photos and videos of them arriving at their residence are going viral on the internet.

Alia Bhatt, with Raha, skips paps

The actress didn't pose for the paps stationed at the venue and directly entered the building with her daughter. A paparazzo has shared the video in which, the Jigra actress can be seen in a white dress and is carrying her daughter in her arms. However, the other members of the Kapoor family happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Neetu Kapoor opts for red for a get-together

Neetu Kapoor looked pretty in a red co-ord set as she posed with her niece Nitasha Nanda, who was also dressed in a red top paired with black pants.

(Neetu Kapoor with Nitasha | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor skips red outfit

Unlike others, Ranbir skipped red and stepped out of his car in a white T-shirt paired with brown velvet pants and a matching jacket. He sported a new beard and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

(Ranbir Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt's house | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Bhatt and Kunal Kapoor pose together

Pooja Bhatt wears an all-black co-ord set with a red long shrug for Christmas vibes. She was snapped posing with Kunal Kapoor, dressed in a pastel green kurta and white pyjama. He was seen holding a gift in his hand.

(Pooja Bhatt and Kunal Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla)

What are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor busy with?