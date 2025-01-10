Allu Arjun’s Meeting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Amid Ranbir-Vicky's Love And War Shoot Gets Internet Buzzing With Excitement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War is one of the most anticipated projects. The film which is still in pre-production, will feature Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Now, there are repost that Allu Arjun who broke several records with Pushpa 2 might be part of this epic love saga.

Allu Arjun to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

A certain clip which went viral on social media in which Allu Arjun spotted near the office of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has set social media abuzz with speculations.In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Allu Arjun is seen coming out of the office and heading towards the car. He even waved at the paps. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Allu Arjun fans assemble here”. Another user wrote, “Lagta hai allu sir ki pushpa movie ke style chalne ki adat ho gai”.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is enjoying its fifth week run in the theatres. To maintain the momentum, the makers have decided to release a new version of the movie with 20 minutes of extra footage than the original. The reloaded version of the film will be releasing on January 17.

What do we know about Love and War?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer epic saga Love and War finally announced that the movie is slated to release on March 20, 2026. Directed by Bhansali (SLB), the film's release date falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other.

Cast of Love & War with Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Source: Instagram