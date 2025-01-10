Ameesha Patel Recalls Shooting For Gadar 2 Scene That Left Her 'Unconscious': People Thought I Was Dead

Ameesha Patel played a pivotal role in Gadar 2. The actress reprised her role as Sakeena in the Anil Sharma directorial which became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time. She revealed how she almost lost consciousness due to one scene.

Ameesha Patel speaks about fainting on the sets of Gadar 2

In an interview with Jarp Media, Ameesha Patel said, “It was physically and mentally draining. When I had spoken to Anil Sharma ji, I had said, ‘Anil ji, I’ll fall sick, please make sure that the water is hot.’ He had said, ‘haan, there will be hot water, don’t worry.’ However, when I went for the shot, I was wearing a thin cotton salwar kameez… This is the problem with heroines, unlike heroes who wear their jackets and leg warmers under their kurta pyjama. We can’t do that… The first time the water was showered on it, and I was shocked as it was freezing cold”.

Scene from Gadar 2 | Source: IMDb

Ameesha further said, “After I finished the scene, which people don’t know, but my staff knows. They had to lift me and take me to my make-up van. I was unconscious. I did not wake up for three to four hours. People thought I was dead. Literally, I had reached the stage where people said, ‘she won’t survive.’ They had wrapped me in woolen blankets. When I finally woke up after four hours and opened my eyes, I was like, ‘where am I?’ I had zoned out. I had no recollection what I had gone through in those four hours. My team, people on the unit sighed in relief when I was up”. Later Ameesha Patel also said that her co-star Sunny Deol was the one who helped her during the medical emergency she faced while filming.

“Sunny sir was my real-life Tara Singh. He was there for Sakina when I needed him. You won’t believe he got a blood pressure machine from his room to check my blood pressure, checked my temperature with a thermometer. We have a common doctor in Mumbai, Sunny was making calls to him because the local doctors there wanted to inject me because I was constantly vomiting. But Sunny did not want me to take any wrong injection that did not suit me. So he was so sweet. He was checking with Dr Agarwal (their doctor in Mumbai) to check what suits me and what does not. He was so sweet. He is my real-life Tara”, Ameesha concluded.

When Ameesha Patel had said ‘Gadar 2 was actually going to be gutter’

In a interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel shared shocking details from the details of Gadar 2. The actress shared that she had several ‘creative discomforts’. She also shared that Sunny Deol and she almost directed the film themselves. She shared, “There was a lot of creative discomfort that Sunny and I both had and the journey was not an easy one. We both did a lot of editing, re-shooting… we both had a lot of creative discussions and arguments with our director to make Gadar brand ultimately as we see on the big screen. Sunny and me were almost like semi-ghost directors on that.”

Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 | Source: Instagram