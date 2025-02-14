Amitabh Bachchan On Re-Release Trend: Old Films Are Garnering Immense Footfalls

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about the re-releasing of old films, which the Gen-Zs have only “seen or heard through the internet, and how the movies are garnering immense footfalls in the theatres.

The cine-icon took to his blog, where he wrote about how the Gen-Zs ask him to “move with the times.”

“A day of considerations .. to do or not to do .. to follow what the experienced say or follow what the NOW genZ says .. to be in time with their style and wants or .. live the life of the years passed .. This be the time spent .. And it has vital debatable arguments that are bot pro and against .. And in the end the mind matters more than any other ..”

“They ask me or rather debate me to move with the times .. short attention span .. speed .. and get on with it .. stop lamenting and deliberating on circumstances .. the GenZ has far too many attractions to be with ..”

He then went on to speak about the trend of re-releases. Between 2024 and 2025, several old films such as "Karan Arjun", "Raja Babu", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!..." "Sanam Teri Kasam", "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "Padmaavat", "Laila Majnu" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to name a few hit the silver screen once again.

“But… the re-release of the old timers films are garnering an immense population and foot falls… so best to remain with them…Most of this Gen has seen or heard of these films on the Net and mostly on the palm of their hands .. the mobile.”

He compared it to the big screen.

“That feel of the large screen and the participation of the audience reactions is gravely missed and when they do get the opportunity, they freak out .. screaming shouting dancing in the aisles and just .. having the time of their lives… And then the ones that have lived through those times keep reminding me with vivid pictures of the openings and the mile long cues waiting to get in to see inside the theatre ..”