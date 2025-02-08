Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 23:09 IST, February 8th 2025

Anjana Sukhani Calls Nikkhil Advani 'Mean', Says Director Ambushed Her With Kissing Scene During Salaam-e-Ishq Shoot

Bada Naam Karenge actress Anjana Sukhani shared how beginners with no background in the industry are treated differently in comparison to star kids.

Anjana Sukhani recounts challenging situation shooting Salaam-e-Ishq. | Image: Republic

Anjana Sukhani made her comeback to the acting world with Bada Naam Karenge, Sooraj Barjatya's debut web series. The actress is busy promoting her recently released series and during one such promotion, she opened up about the disturbing experience during the filming of Salaam E Ishq (2007). Sukhani made a shocking revelation that she was not informed about the kissing scene with Anil Kapoor until she was about to film the scene. She recalled director Nikkhil Advani's "mean" and "harsh" behaviour towards her and shared that she did not feel like she had the power to say no to the scene.

Anjana Sukhani recounts her experience shooting for Salaam E Ishq

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anjana shared how beginners with no background in the industry are treated differently in comparison to star kids. She was not given any prior information regarding the kissing scene and when she was about to give a shot, the actress was told that the script demanded a kissing scene. “I was not told about the kiss, right till the end, until we were walking on the set to do the scene, I was not told. This wouldn’t happen with a star kid, right?”

Sukhani understands that such scenes are sometimes required, but her lack of preparation time was the issue. "I understand as an actor that yes, of course if a script demands, you have to be open about it, if the script is demanding it’s fair enough. I am saying at least inform at least. mentally I need to be prepared," she said.

(A file photo of Anjana Sukhani | Image: Instagram)

When she was told about the scene, Sukhani was "nervous" and "overwhelmed". She didn't have anybody around her to even have a chat about it.

Anjana Sukhani opens up about her working relationship with Nikkhil Advani

In the same conversation, she opened up about her experience working with Nikkhil and said that it was "tricky and challenging". She said, "Tricky… I would say… I think I have had like an on-and-off relationship with him, honestly. It was… challenging I would say to work with Nikkhil for me." She described the filmmaker as "encouraging", "harsh" and "mean".  She added, "Maybe his expectations from every artist were very high because of course it’s a big film for him. You feel people tend to evaluate you… ki koi backing nahi hai, koi aage piche dekhne wala nahi hai, so you can get away with treating sometimes a person not so nice," she said.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:09 IST, February 8th 2025

